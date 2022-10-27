Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on this streamer

The Bollywood actress is not a fan of paparazzi culture
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan-fronted Freddy is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced Thursday.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.
Aaryan said he is elated to be part of Freddy, which gave him the opportunity to explore a new avatar on screen.
“I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before.
“It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star said in a statement.
The streamer will announce the release date of the film soon.
After Dhamaka, a film directed by Ram Madhvani which released on Netflix last year, Freddy is the second movie starring Aaryan which is heading for a digital debut.
