Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on this streamer

The thriller is actor's second movie to release digitally

By PTI Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 1:43 PM

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan-fronted Freddy is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced Thursday.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Aaryan said he is elated to be part of Freddy, which gave him the opportunity to explore a new avatar on screen.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before.

“It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star said in a statement.

The streamer will announce the release date of the film soon.

After Dhamaka, a film directed by Ram Madhvani which released on Netflix last year, Freddy is the second movie starring Aaryan which is heading for a digital debut.