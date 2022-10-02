Kartik Aaryan relives childhood memories at grandmother's house

The Bollywood actor shared a string of images on Instagram featuring his grandmother

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 9:25 AM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a string of pictures on his Instagram featuring his cute grandmother.

Sharing the post, he wrote, Naani Aaryan. Reliving the first five years of my life ...#NaaniKaGhar."

In the first image, Kartik was seen holding her grandmother from behind while posing at a balcony.

In the second picture, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shows his swag with his cool Nani Aaryan.

In the next image, Kartik was seen having fun with his grandma was seen trying to slap him as he bent down with folded hands.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon.

The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen space with Alaya F in Freddy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has a musical saga Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2022.

Also, he has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.