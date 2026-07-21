Kartik Aaryan praises Lamine Yamal's 'truly inspiring' journey after Spain's World Cup win

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has praised football sensation Lamine Yamal following Spain's triumph in the FIFA World Cup 2026, calling the teenager's remarkable rise "truly inspiring".

Taking to his official Instagram story, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared with his followers a clip of the Spanish footballer walking across the pitch after Spain's title-winning campaign.

Accompanying the video, Aaryan wrote, "This Boy and his story. Truly inspiring !! Fought all odds and became a World champion."

He also congratulated the Spanish side for their title-winning performance, writing, "Spain played like true champions."

Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute of extra time after a well-worked move involving Pedro Porro and Nico Williams.

The Spanish side dominated proceedings throughout the contest, controlling approximately 68 per cent possession while registering 20 shots, including 11 on target.

Despite repeated pressure led by young star Lamine Yamal, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced a series of crucial saves to keep his team in contention during regular time.

Argentina struggled to create attacking opportunities and failed to register a shot on target. Their challenge became even tougher in stoppage time of regulation when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card, leaving the defending champions with 10 players.

Away from football, Aaryan is enjoying a landmark moment in his own career.

The actor recently won the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour at the 72nd National Film Awards for his performance in Chandu Champion.

He shared the award with Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was recognised for Bramayugam.

Reacting to the honour, Aaryan wrote on Instagram, "Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I've carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful..Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming, Murlikant Petkar.