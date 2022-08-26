Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' gets release date

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is slated to release in June 2023

Fri 26 Aug 2022

Makers of the upcoming musical romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' have finally locked the release date of their film.

Taking to Twitter, production house Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023."

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kartik and Kiara have earlier starred together in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.'

Recently, on the occasion of Kiara's birthday, actor Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been changed to 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

The film sparked controversy due to its title 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha,' which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu god Vishnu.

Director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. It is touted as a musical saga.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Kiara will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Shehzada' opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

Apart from that, he will be sharing the screen with Alaya F in 'Freddy.' Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.