Kartik Aaryan expresses his love for 'Shehzada'

The actor reportedly travelled to the emirate to close the deal
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada may not have worked at the box office but is now creating waves on OTT.
The film continues to be a success since its release on Netflix, steadily soaring in the Top 10 Non-English films for three consecutive weeks.
Reacting to it, Kartik said, "Shehzada is a special film and I am glad it found its home. It's great to see that audiences around the world are watching the film and giving it all the love it deserves. Almost 20 days since launch, and the film is still trending worldwide - I am truly overwhelmed to see this response."
Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.
In the upcoming months, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022.
Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit theatres on June 29, 2023.
