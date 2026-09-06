Kartik Aaryan unveils first look as filming begins on 'Captain India'

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to begin filming his upcoming project, Captain India, with his first look from the film now unveiled.

In an Instagram post, Kartik shared a glimpse of himself dressed in uniform and captioned it: “Ready to fly with the Maverick #ShimitAmin #CaptainIndia.”

He also shared a statement from director Shimit Amin, who expressed pride in the film’s team.

“As we embark on this journey to finally make our film, I want to thank each and everyone of you, from the bottom of my heart. I know you've faced tremendous challenges during the past few months, but you never gave up! That was tremendously inspiring to witness. I can feel that each and every one on this team carries the burden of wanting to make a really good film. I find that so magical. I feel your energy, and it carries me through our toughest times,” the director stated.

Calling the Captain India crew the “best team in the world”, Amin added: “This night, before our big day, I really feel we have the best team in the world! Really!!! I am so proud of each and every one on this team. Good luck to us all. Forever grateful forever inspired.”

Captain India is set to begin filming in London, with the shoot expected to wrap by the end of October, Variety reported.

The film is directed by Amin, best known for his work on Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India. It will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studios, alongside Dopamine Studios.

SB Films will handle the production.