Karla Sofia Gascon row: 'Emilia Perez' co-star Zoe Saldana speaks up

Zoe Saldana. Photo: Reuters

In her first public statement addressing the controversy surrounding her Emilia Perez' co-star Karla Sofia Gascon, actress Zoe Saldana expressed her sadness and disappointment over the recent revelation of Gascon's past bigoted tweets.

Speaking during a Q and A session in London on Friday, she called it "really sad" and emphasised her stance against intolerance, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress, nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, responded to a question about the issue, saying, "I'm still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I'm sad."

Her comments were made at an event where Gascon was originally scheduled to attend but did not show up.

Saldana continued, "It makes me really sad because I don't support [it], and I don't have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group."

She also took the opportunity to reflect on her own experience working with the Emilia Perez cast and crew, noting that the project was rooted in values of inclusivity and collaboration.

"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film," Saldana shared, adding. "My experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural and gender equity. And it just saddens me," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the controversy, Saldana said she remained focused on the larger message of the film.