Karisma Kapoor wishes 'precious sister' Kareena on her birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday on September 21 received a special wish from her sister Karisma.

Karisma shared an adorable picture with "precious sister" Kareena and wrote, "Best sister, Best friends and Beyond..Happy birthday to my most precious sister.. Love you mostest"

After her post, several other celebrity friends, family members and fans extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

While Saba Pataudi, Riddhima Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis, one user wrote, "Favourite Kapoor sister forever ever ever happy Birthday to the one and only my favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan gorgeous lady in the world"

Kareena Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee and has since established herself as one of the leading actresses of the industry with hits like Jab We Met and 3 Idiots.

She will be next seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Excited to work with "dream team", Kareena on Instagram wrote,"I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

In a press note, Kareena said, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."