'Murder Mubarak' star Karisma Kapoor turns 50

The Football Lounge will have giant screens and football-themed menus
Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor turned 50 on Tuesday.
On the occasion, her younger sister, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a heart-warming video on social media.
The video features the two sisters together and Karisma’s pictures with nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan; dad, Randhir Kapoor; and mum, Babita Kapoor.
Along with the video, she penned a message for Kapoor, who is fondly called Lolo by friends.
The message read, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee... chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That's what I wish for you...#LoloKaBirthday."
As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry friends showered love on birthday girl.
Actor and dancer Malaika Arora posted a series of pictures in which Kapoor can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora.
She wrote in the caption caption, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor .... Happy birthday .... We love u"
Kapoor is known for several hits such as Anari, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai.
She was last seen in the movie Murder Mubarak, which is currently streaming on Netflix in the UAE.
She will be next seen in an upcoming series called Brown.
Brown is based on the story of Rita Brown, a suicidal person who suffers from substance abuse, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.
She will also be seen judging the fourth season of India's Best Dancer.
ALSO READ:
The Football Lounge will have giant screens and football-themed menus
Chai Sutta Café in Jumeirah Lake Towers is turning one
The actor has a three-month-old with fiancee, Suki Waterhouse
She says it’s been a stumbling block in her acting career
Kelce was dressed in a sleek tuxedo paired with a sparkling top hat
He will be reprising his role as Justin Russo in the show
His upcoming project is called 'Pushpa 2'
The trio were in Srinagar on vacation