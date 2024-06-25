'Murder Mubarak' star Karisma Kapoor turns 50

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 11:52 AM

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor turned 50 on Tuesday.

On the occasion, her younger sister, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared a heart-warming video on social media.

The video features the two sisters together and Karisma’s pictures with nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan; dad, Randhir Kapoor; and mum, Babita Kapoor.

Along with the video, she penned a message for Kapoor, who is fondly called Lolo by friends.

The message read, "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee... chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever...That's what I wish for you...#LoloKaBirthday."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry friends showered love on birthday girl.

Actor and dancer Malaika Arora posted a series of pictures in which Kapoor can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora.

She wrote in the caption caption, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor .... Happy birthday .... We love u"

Kapoor is known for several hits such as Anari, Andaz Apna Apna, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Jeet, Raja Hindustani and Dil To Pagal Hai.