Kareena uncovers formula for box-office movie success at Red Sea Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan not only walked the red carpet of the Red Sea International Film Festival but also marked her appearance at one of the sessions where she shared insights on what makes films successful in today's cinematic landscape.

She said, "In a movie, there has to be magic. In those 2-2.5 hours, something needs to touch you — whether it's the action, the music, or the story. That's what makes it all unforgettable. The formula for a movie to work is simple: create magic. Whether it's through powerful emotions, gripping action, or unforgettable music, if it leaves you inspired and moved in those 2-2.5 hours, it's a success."

"The future of cinema is endless because there will always be new stories to tell. But it's on actors to bring those stories to life, to step into different characters, and to make audiences believe in the magic every single time," Kapoor Khan emphasised.

She recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film Jaane Jaan.

After winning the trophy, the actress shared a picture of kissing the trophy on her Instagram feed. Bebo wrote, "Babies will be sleeping. Will show them in the morning...Number -7 and counting.....Night night ..."