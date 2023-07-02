Kareena Kapoor, Tabu's 'The Crew' to come out in March 2024

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma

By PTI Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 12:40 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer The Crew has been scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, the movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

The Crew, which marks Tabu, Kareena and Kriti’s maiden collaboration, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

The story focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. But their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The Crew, backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network, was filmed in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai.

