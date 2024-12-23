Kareena Kapoor shares pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan, 'Beta' Taimur and Jeh

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares glimpses of her personal life on Instagram, and her latest Christmas-themed post is no exception. Her post featured her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Jab We Met actress shared a series of pictures. The first picture featured the name of Jeh on a hazy mirror, followed by the picture of her husband.

In another image, the Kurbaan actor's back was visible while he was going through the lanes of a plantation.

Adding to the excitement, the actress then tweeted a closer shot of the Christmas tree with an ornament devoted to Chelsea Football Club, which read "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" on it.