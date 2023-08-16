Kareena Kapoor posts a heartfelt birthday wish for husband Saif Ali Khan, says 'There's no one truly like you'

The actor turned 53 on August 16

By CT Desk Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:53 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 2:06 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Saif Ali Khan on his 53rd birthday. Sharing a poolside picture from their vacation on Instagram, Kareena expressed her love for him, referring to him as her "ultimate lover" and better half.

In her post, she mentioned that Saif chose the picture for her to share. She captioned it, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not? It’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan."

She continued, "Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover… There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

The post garnered significant attention on social media, and other Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar also sent their birthday wishes. "Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" commented Sonam. Zoya wrote, "Happy birthday Saif," with a heart emoji.

Kareena and Saif, a power couple in Bollywood, married in 2012 and are parents to two boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

