Kareena Kapoor Khan starts preparation for Hansal Mehta's next flick

The untitled project will reportedly be backed by Ekta Kapoor

By ANI Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 12:26 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 12:28 PM

Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans with glimpses of her upcoming film with filmmaker Hansal Mehta, on Saturday on her social media account.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Jab We Met' actor dropped behind-the-scenes moments from her working Saturday night.

In the picture, there is a script spiral book with the title of the film written on it. Though, the 41-year-old actor didn't reveal the full title, only, 'The' and 'Murder' could be seen. But the name of the director was visible in the picture. She posted the picture with a Saturday Night sticker.

Reportedly, it's the debut film of Kareena as a producer, and Hansal's next flick will be backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Kareena, meanwhile, was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X,' which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

On the other hand, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to direct a series about Rameshwar Nath Kao, the first Chief of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing). The yet-to-be-titled project, which will be streamed on SonyLIV, is based on RK Yadav's book 'Mission R&AW.' Hansal has also come on board to direct Applause Entertainment's series titled 'Gandhi.'

Based on the writings of notable historian and author, Ramachandra Guha, the series will be adapted from his two books 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World'.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. The project marks Hansal's third collaboration with Pratik after 'Scam 1992' and 'Baai'.

Set in the period of the Indian Independence struggle, Applause will produce 'Gandhi' at an international standard for a global audience and film it extensively across several Indian and foreign locations.