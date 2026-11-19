Poo is back. And so is Laddoo! Yes, you read that right. After 23 long years, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have reunited on screen, and it's giving us some serious early-2000s Bollywood nostalgia.

But before you get too excited, no, this isn't a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Instead, the actors have come together for a special Airbnb campaign celebrating 25 years of Karan Johar's much-loved family drama.

And here's the interesting part. Fans won't just get to revisit their favourite characters on screen. They'll also have a chance to step inside a recreation of the iconic Raichand mansion in Mumbai, complete with its grand staircase, lavish interiors and, of course, Poo's wardrobe.

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Fans can't get enough

Unveiled on November 19, the campaign brings back Kareena as the ever-glamorous Pooja, better known as Poo, and Hrithik as Rohan Raichand, affectionately called Laddoo.

The reunion comes with plenty of references to the original film, including Poo's iconic lip-gloss moment.

And unsurprisingly, fans have been going gaga over the reunion ever since the campaign was unveiled. Social media has been flooded with reactions, with many celebrating the return of one of Bollywood's most-loved on-screen pairs.

"Best collab of the year," commented one fan, while another wrote, "Nothing can beat this pair."

But the excitement had already begun a couple of days earlier. On November 17, filmmaker Karan Johar set the internet buzzing when he shared a cryptic teaser featuring the two actors, keeping their faces largely hidden.

"Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti," Johar wrote. (Some stories don't end even after 25 years,)

Naturally, fans began wondering whether a sequel or a new film featuring the two stars was on the cards.

After all, Kareena and Hrithik haven't appeared together in a film since Sooraj Barjatya's Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003. Before that, the duo shared screen space in Yaadein and Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, making them one of Bollywood's memorable on-screen pairings of the early 2000s.

For now, however, there's no sequel in sight.

You can visit the Raichand mansion, though

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to walk through the Raichand mansion, here's your chance. As part of the campaign, Airbnb has recreated the famous family home in Mumbai for an experience called 'At Home with the Raichands'.

The experience will run from December 1 to 6, offering fans a two-hour visit to the recreated mansion.

Visitors can explore some of the film's most recognisable spaces, including the living room, grand staircase and family study. And yes, there's even an opportunity to peek inside Poo's wardrobe.

According to Airbnb's website, booking requests open on November 23 at 10.30am UAE time (12pm India time). There are only 180 guest spots available across the six days, with a maximum of two guests per booking.

The experience is said to be completely free, although visitors will need to arrange and cover their own travel expenses. Bookings can be requested through Airbnb's campaign page.

And no, an in-person appearance from Hrithik and Kareena is not on the agenda. But for fans who grew up watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, this might just be the closest they'll get to living out their own Bollywood moment!