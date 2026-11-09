Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan's Diwali reunion sparks 'Fida' nostalgia

Bollywood's Diwali celebrations turned into a nostalgic affair as filmmaker Ken Ghosh shared a special moment with actors Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan at Siddharth Anand’s Diwali party. A photograph featuring the trio has caught the attention of fans, bringing back fond memories of their much-loved film ‘Fida’.

Released in 2004, ‘Fida’ starred Kareena Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor in a gripping romantic thriller.

In the picture, Kareena looks elegant in a heavily embellished beige ethnic ensemble, while Fardeen Khan sports a classic dark traditional outfit. Ken Ghosh, dressed in black, joins them for the photograph, making it a particularly special frame for Bollywood enthusiasts.

“#fida reunion at @mamtaanand10_10 and @s1danand Diwali,” Ghosh wrote in the caption.

The reunion-like moment has stirred nostalgia across social media, with fans reminiscing about ‘Fida’ and its memorable cast.

Amidst the Diwali festivities, Kareena Kapoor made sure to keep her fans updated with deets of her celebrations. From joining parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita for an intimate family gathering to attending star-studded Diwali parties with husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena turned heads in her festive ensembles.

For Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali bash, the couple looked stunning, complementing each other in elegant shades of gold and black.

On the work front, Kareena is expected to be seen in a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘King’.

On SRK’s birthday, Kareena shared a striking black-and-white picture that appears to tease a dance sequence featuring the two stars. The photograph captures the silhouette of Shah Rukh and Kareena standing close to each other. While their faces remain hidden in the shadows, the picture has certainly sparked curiosity among fans about their reunion.

Along with the picture, Kareena penned a special birthday note for the superstar, writing, “Happy Birthday King, the forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let's dance together... Can't wait 24-12-26.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release.