Kareena Kapoor has ‘fan-girl’ moment for Diljit Dosanjh’s 'The Tonight Show' performance

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared the video of Diljit performing 'Morni' on the stage of the popular American talk show

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 11:26 AM
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Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is clearly channelling a fangirl moment, swooning over Diljit Dosanjh's latest stint on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared the video of Diljit performing 'Morni' on the stage of the popular American talk show and wrote, "Forever a Fan girl."

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It is worth mentioning that Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh are known for sharing a long-standing friendship. From working together in films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, and Crew to bonding off-screen, Kareena has often expressed her admiration for the actor-singer.

During the episode, Diljit spoke about his journey and reflected on one of the biggest highlights of his recent tour, a concert in Vancouver, Canada, where he performed in front of nearly 55,000 people, many of them from the Indian community.

He also performed his energetic track 'Morni' on the show, adding another memorable performance to his growing list of international appearances.

This wasn't Diljit's first time on Fallon's stage. In 2024, he made his debut on the show with crowd-favourite tracks G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The actor was last seen in Crew, a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in The Buckingham Murders.

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