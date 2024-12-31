Kareena Kapoor ends 2024 with fun selfies and family

The actress shared a series of candid photos on her Instagram, capturing her fun-filled mood as she wrapped up the year
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to mark the end of the year 2024, sharing playful selfies and cherished family memories.
The Jab We Met actress, known for her effortless style and charm, shared a series of candid photos on her Instagram, capturing her fun-filled mood as she wrapped up the year.
In her post, Kareena shared, "Can't stop, won't stop... last few selfies of the year. See you on the flip side," offering a glimpse into her signature style.
The selfies show Kareena flaunting her fashion-forward look, including a black jacket paired with chic black sunglasses.
In one of the pictures, she also shows off a dazzling diamond ring, while other shots capture her playful expressions.
While Kareena's selfies delighted fans, the actress also shared heartwarming moments from her family life.
Earlier this year, during a press interaction, Kareena Kapoor got candid about her role as a mother and how her children, especially Taimur, perceive her career and fame.
When asked if her son knew about the film festival named after her, Kareena shared a funny anecdote. She explained, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football."
