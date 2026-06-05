'Put your hands up for my LOLO': Kareena Kapoor cheers Karisma after 'Brown' screening

The series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 5 Jun 2026, 5:11 PM
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Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has dropped a series of pictures with her "mains", husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor.

On Thursday, the trio attended the special screening of Karisma Kapoor's upcoming web series 'Brown'.

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Sharing glimpses from the event, Kareena could be seen giving a shoutout to her sister on Instagram.

Along with a picture of herself posing with Karisma and Saif, Kareena wrote, "No one like LOLO. Put your hands up for my LOLO. @therealkarismakapoor."

With another picture, he added, "With my mains."

For the evening, Karisma opted for a black outfit paired with a long, patterned coat, while Kareena looked stunning in a traditional ensemble. Saif kept it classic in an all-black outfit as the trio posed for the media at the event.

Headlined by Karisma Kapoor in the role of a cop, the series also features Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra was also present at the event.

Actor-singer Meiyang Chang and several other industry personalities joined the screening, adding to the glamour of the evening.

As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop, now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown will premiere on June 12 exclusively on ZEE5 Middle East.

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