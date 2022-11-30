Karan Singh Grover joins Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'

The upcoming film, touted to be India's first aerial action drama, is directed by Siddharth Anand

By ANI Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 2:20 PM

Actor Karan Singh Grover is a new addition to the cast of Fighter, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.

Apart from Karan, Akshay Oberoi has also bagged a pivotal role in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer.

Sharing the update, the film's production company MARFLIX took to Instagram and welcomed the actors on board.

"Welcome to the Team#FIGHTER@iamksgofficial @akshay0beroi Excited to have you'll aboard," a post read.

Karan and Akshay's fans became extremely happy after knowing the update about their 'Fighter' project. Karan's wife Bipasha also extended her best wishes.

Anil Kapoor is also a part of Fighter, which is touted to be India's first aerial action drama.

On November 14, the team went to the North Eastern state to commence Fighter's shooting.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions, who is producing Fighter, shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane. "And it begins," the post read.

Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let's go."

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

Fighter is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.