Karan Johar shares unseen pictures from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' set

Can you believe it's been 27 years since Rahul, Anjali, and Tina first stole our hearts? Time may have moved on, but for millions of Bollywood fans, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai still feels as fresh as ever.

Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the 1998 blockbuster, took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a series of unseen pictures from the sets of the cult classic film. Each picture took fans on a walk down memory lane.

The pictures feature Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, and Archana Puran Singh. Adding to the nostalgia, Karan included the evergreen track Tum Paas Aaye in the background of his post.

Along with the pictures, Karan added a note that read, "27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai... a set filled with love, too much banter, and happiness. Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film; it means everything to me! @dharmamovies"

Soon after Karan dropped the images, fans chimed in in the comment section to share their memories of watching the film for the first time.

Released in 1998, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, with a special cameo by Salman Khan and stellar performances by Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever. From Anjali's bob-cut hairstyle to SRK's "cool" pendant and friendship bands, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai shaped an entire generation.

The movie also earned Karan Johar the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.