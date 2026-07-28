Karan Johar shares unseen 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' photos on film's third anniversary

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the third anniversary of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday by sharing a collection of unseen behind-the-scenes photos featuring the film's cast and crew, including the late Dharmendra, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

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Among the photos was a candid moment of Ranveer hugging Karan while Alia recorded the interaction on her phone. Another image showed Karan sharing a warm moment with Dharmendra, who played Ranveer's grandfather in the film.

Alongside the photo dump, Karan reflected on the experience of making the film and hinted at his return to the director's chair.

"Photo Dump of one of the most joyous experiences I have had on set! #3yearsofRRKPK .... I can't wait to be back on set ... for my own heart....," he wrote.

Released in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's return to directing after several years. The romantic drama starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and the late Dharmendra.

Dharmendra portrayed Kanwal Lund, Rocky's grandfather, in one of his most memorable recent performances.

The film follows Rocky, a carefree young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali television journalist, who fall in love despite their contrasting backgrounds.

To test the strength of their relationship, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to emotional, humorous and culturally revealing moments as they navigate family expectations and traditions.