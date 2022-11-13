Karan Johar pushes release date for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Huda, Mona Kattan, Ricky Martin, and others to attend fundraiser gala in Ras Al Khaimah
The event dated November 17 will see several musical talents and award-winning performers in attendance
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who will be making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, has shared that the upcoming film will now release on April 28, 2023, instead of February 10, 2023.
Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a note about the film that read, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."
"It's that time again- to huddle with your family and friends, buy the popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on 28th April 2023."
The upcoming romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. It marks the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
The Bollywood actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy Jai and a baby girl Gia via surrogacy in 2021
The Bollywood actor said his upcoming feature is different from his 'staple genre of social-comedy'
Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is currently playing in UAE cinemas
'Brutally Honest' is inspired by the former Disney star's life
Dubbed as a crime thriller, the series comes from creator and showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua
The Bollywood actor is set to be honoured with the Etoile d'Or award
The 69-year-old was accused in 2017 by film publicist Haleigh Breest of abusing and sexually assaulting her in 2013