Karan Johar over the moon as Martin Scorsese hosts Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

Filmmaker Karan Johar was elated at the screening of India's Oscar entry Homebound in New York, which was hosted by legendary director Martin Scorsese.

Taking to Instagram, Johar penned an appreciation note for Scorsese.

The screening was attended by the film's lead cast and director Neeraj Ghaywan.

While sharing the photos, Karan Johar wrote, "Taking our story of #Homebound across the continents and seas has been the most surreal journey...and this is another chapter of it! Our NYC screening hosted by our executive producer @martinscorsese_ was a night filled with friends and more supporting with their full hear. Thank you!!! This means everything to us, showing up and giving us your love."

Ghaywan's Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

The film was earlier screened at Cannes 2025, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).