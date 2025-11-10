  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 10, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 05:13 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.4°C

Karan Johar over the moon as Martin Scorsese hosts Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'

The Bollywood filmmaker penned an appreciation note for Scorsese, a Hollywood veteran, while sharing photos of the movie's screening in New York

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 2:05 PM

Top Stories

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

Some UAE schools to count absences as double from November 10 to 19

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

Filipino chef who helped create viral Dubai chocolate unveils new Abu Dhabi flavour

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

UAE: Lulu founder Yusuff Ali gets signed copy of Dubai Ruler's book

Filmmaker Karan Johar was elated at the screening of India's Oscar entry Homebound in New York, which was hosted by legendary director Martin Scorsese.

Taking to Instagram, Johar penned an appreciation note for Scorsese.

Recommended For You

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to shoulder injury

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals due to shoulder injury

At least 2 killed as Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in Philippines

At least 2 killed as Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in Philippines

Rai overcomes Fleetwood in a play-off to win Abu Dhabi title

Rai overcomes Fleetwood in a play-off to win Abu Dhabi title

McIlroy swaps fairways for the fast lane at Yas Marina Circuit

McIlroy swaps fairways for the fast lane at Yas Marina Circuit

iPhone 18 rumours: Release date, design; what to expect from Apple’s next flagship

iPhone 18 rumours: Release date, design; what to expect from Apple’s next flagship

 

The screening was attended by the film's lead cast and director Neeraj Ghaywan.

While sharing the photos, Karan Johar wrote, "Taking our story of #Homebound across the continents and seas has been the most surreal journey...and this is another chapter of it! Our NYC screening hosted by our executive producer @martinscorsese_ was a night filled with friends and more supporting with their full hear. Thank you!!! This means everything to us, showing up and giving us your love."

Ghaywan's Homebound revolves around two childhood friends from a small North Indian village who chase a police job that promises them the dignity they've long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.

The movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

The film was earlier screened at Cannes 2025, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).