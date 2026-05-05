Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar arrives at the Met Gala in Indian art inspired look

Blending cinema, culture and couture, Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut in a look rooted in art history. The filmmaker stepped onto the 2026 red carpet in a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired ensemble, created by long-time collaborator Manish Malhotra, aligning closely with this year’s theme, “Fashion Is Art.”

Sharing details of the look on Instagram, Johar described the outfit as “Framed in Eternity,” drawing a direct connection between his work in cinema and the legacy of Raja Ravi Varma.

“Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings,” he wrote.

The ensemble was designed by Manish Malhotra, marking another collaboration between the two. Johar referred to the designer as his “oldest partner in crime & fashion,” crediting him for translating Indian culture into couture on a global stage.

“To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art,” he added.

The look was styled by Eka Lakhani, with accessories including statement jewellery from Tyaani and eyewear by Anna-Karin Karlsson. The ensemble was completed with footwear by Copper Mallet, alongside a styling and glam team spanning India and New York.

The 2026 Met Gala theme, “Costume Art,” explores the intersection of fashion, the body and artistic expression, inspired by the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition. This year’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art,” encouraged attendees to treat the red carpet as a canvas, a direction Johar’s debut fully embraced.