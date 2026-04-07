Karan Johar meets his 'guru' Meryl Streep, has the most relatable fanboy moment

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has always worn his fandom for the movies on his sleeve, but his latest encounter might be the most iconic one yet.

The filmmaker met Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo during promotions for The Devil Wears Prada 2 and shared a heartfelt, and must we add, highly relatable note that perfectly captures what it feels like to finally meet your cinema hero.

The pictures show Johar posing with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, instantly sending The Devil Wears Prada fans into nostalgia overdrive. The meeting happened around the global promotional tour of the much-anticipated sequel, with Tokyo being one of the key international stops.

For Johar, though, it seemed to be a full-circle fanboy experience that he clearly wanted to savour forever.

“This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema,” he shared in his social media post.

By calling Streep his “guru,” the filmmaker acknowledged her not just as a favourite actor, but as a creative guiding force behind how he understands performance and character, across all the cinema he consumes and creates.

Johar also went on to reveal just how deep his The Devil Wears Prada obsession runs. “I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!)”

However, the most relatable part of the caption comes when he admitted that meeting Streep and Hathaway wasn’t by any means a cool, composed “industry handshake”.

“So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s another confession – my knees were RATTLING,” Johar added.

For someone who has directed some of Bollywood’s biggest stars and sat front-row at the world’s biggest fashion and film events, that perhaps comes as a pleasant surprise.

Hinting there’s “so much more”

Johar closed the caption with a tease that will surely have movie and fashion fans equally curious. “Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing,” he added, quoting the film’s iconic “That’s all” sign-off.

So, can we expect a conversation or special segment around The Devil Wears Prada 2 and its leading ladies? Well, we certainly hope for it.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released in cinemas on May 1.