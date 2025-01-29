Karan Johar announces Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood debut

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, to Bollywood.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Johar shared his excitement and fond memories of Ibrahim's parents.

Reflecting on his relationship with Saif and Amrita, Johar said: "I met Amrita or Dingy, as the loved ones call her, when I was just 12 years old. She did a film for my father, Yash Johar, called Duniya in 1984, and I remember the energy and grace she had. But what I remember the most is the warmest Chinese dinner with her after our first meeting."

He also fondly remembered meeting Saif for the first time, noting how Ibrahim's personality reminds him Saif's charm and suave demeanour.

Karan Johar expressed his deep admiration for the Khan family, saying: "Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion," he said.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director added that this marks a new chapter in his collaboration with the family, one that spans four decades, as he has also worked with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba as one of the producers of the film.

Ibrahim's sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, also joined in celebrating her brother's debut by sharing Karan's announcement on her Instagram stories.