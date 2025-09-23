  • search in Khaleej Times
'Karam' trailer: Noble Thomas races against time to save his loved ones

The Malayalam action thriller directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan will release in theatres on September 25; this also marks Sreenivasan's debut in the action genre

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 1:21 PM

The trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest movie Karam has been released, giving a glimpse into the Malayalam action thriller.

The film stars Noble Babu Thomas in the lead, who has also written its script. Karam's trailer features striking visuals and action-packed sequences.

The trailer opens with Thomas being briefed about militant attacks in India, which are speculated to be mass murders.

However, the defence officials believe that the speculation is wrong and call it a danger sign for defence officers of India. To curb this, Thomas has been assigned a mission in a foreign country.

Vineeth Sreenivasan shared the trailer of the movie on his Instagram handle.

A post shared by Saregama Malayalam (@saregamamalayalam)

The film's music is composed by Shaan Rahman. Karam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Sreenivasan under the banner of Merryland Cinemas and Habit of Life.

The movie will release in theatres on September 25.

Karam marks the seventh film of actor-turned-director Sreenivasan in his cinema career. His previous directorial was Varshangalkku Shesham, which starred Pravan Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, in the lead.