'Karam' trailer: Noble Thomas races against time to save his loved ones

The trailer of Vineeth Sreenivasan's latest movie Karam has been released, giving a glimpse into the Malayalam action thriller.

The film stars Noble Babu Thomas in the lead, who has also written its script. Karam's trailer features striking visuals and action-packed sequences.

The trailer opens with Thomas being briefed about militant attacks in India, which are speculated to be mass murders.

However, the defence officials believe that the speculation is wrong and call it a danger sign for defence officers of India. To curb this, Thomas has been assigned a mission in a foreign country.

Vineeth Sreenivasan shared the trailer of the movie on his Instagram handle.

The film's music is composed by Shaan Rahman. Karam is jointly produced by Visakh Subramaniam and Sreenivasan under the banner of Merryland Cinemas and Habit of Life.

The movie will release in theatres on September 25.

Karam marks the seventh film of actor-turned-director Sreenivasan in his cinema career. His previous directorial was Varshangalkku Shesham, which starred Pravan Mohanlal, son of superstar Mohanlal, in the lead.