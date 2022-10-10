Kanye West's friends concerned for rapper, fear 'mental break'

Rapper Kanye West's close friends are very concerned about him. According to Page Six, insiders are certain that the rapper's latest headline-grabbing behaviour is the consequence of a mental break, and they think this is the rapper's most serious episode to date.

According to a source close to Kanye, he is barely sleeping - an issue that reportedly contributed to his hospitalization in 2016.

Page Six has quoted sources close to Kanye saying that the rapper's strange behaviour started when he fired the publicist for his Paris fashion show last week, abandoned his preparations for the show, and quickly cobbled together a new show with a "White Lives Matter" theme.

According to insiders, he also planned his controversial interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson against the advice of his team.

According to insiders, he has now fired consultants and advisers who had "resisted his ideas", which were widely viewed as anti-Semitic or racist.

Additionally, he's looking to hire a new political team and has stated that he wants to concentrate on preparing a platform for a second presidential run in 2024.

According to reports, friends are at a loss as to how to persuade the superstar to seek professional assistance or moderate his self-destructive behaviour. He has even gotten into arguments with lifelong friends who have attempted to calm him down.

In 2016, West was hospitalised for mental health issues, and in 2019, he disclosed that he has bipolar disorder.

Recently, Kanye's Instagram and Twitter accounts were restricted, after some of his posts were slammed as anti-Semitic.

A spokeswoman for Twitter said on Sunday that West's account was locked due to a violation of the social media platform's policies.

A spokesperson for Instagram parent Meta said the group had deleted content — without specifying which posts — from West's account for violating its rules.