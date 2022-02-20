Kanye West might face charges for allegedly punching fan

Police have almost completed their investigation of the incident

By ANI Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 5:06 PM

American rapper and songwriter Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan seeking an autograph outside a Los Angeles nightspot in January, according to a report.

As per TMZ, law enforcement sources told that police have almost completed their investigation of the incident.

Though West was not interviewed by the police, allegedly due to his busy schedule, sources believe that paparazzi video of the incident and witness statements could provide enough evidence for a criminal charge.

The DA will have three options, TMZ said, to file charges, turn down the case, or call all the parties in for a meeting to negotiate settlement conditions.

Meanwhile, the controversial musician was back to posting on his Instagram recently.

He shared a numerical rundown of his USD 2million income since launching a USD 200 Stem Player where his new album ‘Donda 2’ will be exclusively available.

He then shared a list of all the people he has alleged ‘beefs’ with, including Taylor Swift, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and most shockingly, American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, among many others.