Kanye West postpones France concert amid ban fears after UK fallout

Kanye West, better known as Ye, has postponed his upcoming concert in France amid reports of a potential ban on his performance in the oldest French city, Marseille, reported Variety.

In an X post, West wrote, "After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice."

After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision

to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice. — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

In a follow-up tweet, he expressed immense loyalty toward his fans and added, "I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends I take full responsibility for what's mine but I don't want to put my fans in the middle of it My fans are everything to me Looking forward to the next shows See you at the top of the globe."

I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends



I take full responsibility for whatâs mine but I donât want to put my fans in the middle of it



My fans are everything to me



Looking forward to the next shows



See you at the top of the globe ð — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

Earlier, Marseille mayor Benoit Payan called out Kanye West's upcoming performance in the city and wrote, "I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazism. Kanye West is not welcome at the Velodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais."

According to Variety, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reportedly met Payan and the prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, Jacques Witkowski, to discuss barring West from performing in Marseille.

On April 7, the UK government denied Kanye West's entry into the country after he was scheduled to headline London's Wireless Festival in July.

Major festival sponsors also pulled out of the festival after his booking, though none explicitly named West as the reason. While Prime Minister Keir Starmer and London Mayor Sadiq Khan publicly denounced both Kanye West and the festival's decision to book him, the rapper was then denied a visa on April 7, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At that time, Kanye West, in a statement, said, "My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace and love through my music. I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the U.K. in person, to listen. I know words aren't enough -- I'll have to show change through my actions."