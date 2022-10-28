Kanye West allegedly wanted to name his 2018 album after Hitler

The rapper eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it 'Ye.'

By ANI Published: Fri 28 Oct 2022, 10:22 AM

A new report has claimed that Kanye West allegedly idolized Adolf Hitler and even wanted to name his 2018 album after him.

Page Six has quoted CNN according to which four different sources have confirmed to the media organization that Kanye suggested that his eighth album be called Hitler. Kanye eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it Ye.

A business executive who claims to have worked with Kanye in the past told CNN that Kanye allegedly had an "obsession" with Hitler and that he even spoke openly about reading Mein Kampf.

CNN quoted the business executive saying, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people".

This comes close to the heels of the latest racist remarks issued by the rapper against the Jews. Kanye has been heavily criticized for his anti-Semitic tweets and comments and has even lost billion-dollar deals post that.

Two days ago, Kanye showed up uninvited at another sneaker company's headquarters situated in Los Angeles' Manhattan Beach right after Adidas cut ties with rapper Kanye West over his anti-Semitic remarks.

Earlier, when Adidas cut ties with Kanye and his Yeezy collection, the rapper lost his billionaire status. Page Six quoted a Forbes report according to which West's worth is USD400 million now after the Adidas partnership was terminated. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD1.5 billion of his net worth.

West legally changed his name from Kanye to Ye and was collaborating with Adidas on his Yeezy shoe line since 2013.