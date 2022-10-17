Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler: statement

The platform has gained popularity among conservatives

Social network Parler said Monday that Kanye West announced his intention to buy the platform, which has gained popularity among US conservatives close to former president Donald Trump.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, said in Parler's statement.