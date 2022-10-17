Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler: statement

The film is an ode to the bravery of women who spoke out against the former entertainment mogul
Social network Parler said Monday that Kanye West announced his intention to buy the platform, which has gained popularity among US conservatives close to former president Donald Trump.
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, said in Parler's statement.
The film is an ode to the bravery of women who spoke out against the former entertainment mogul
Priyanka shared with her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram
The actor unveils poster of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on social media
The actor opens up about people's expectations of her after her marriage
The film stars Sami Khan, Faizan Khawaja, and Aleeze Nasser
Indian film 'Shivamma,' director Jaishankar Aryar's feature debut, was lauded by the festival's judges.
The two visited the Khaleej Times office to talk about their latest collaboration in Dubai
This will be The Mayyas' first-ever appearance in the Middle East region