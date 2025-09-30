  • search in Khaleej Times
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty opens up about his love for languages

The actor said that he wanted to connect better with audiences across India, saying he balances his pride in Kannada with his interest in learning other languages

Published: Tue 30 Sept 2025, 12:24 PM

Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who is now gearing up for the release of Kantara: Chapter 1, opened up about his efforts to improve his Hindi while interacting with the media in Mumbai.

The actor said that he wanted to connect better with audiences across India. He also discussed how he balances his pride in Kannada with his interest in learning other languages. Shetty added that learning and speaking a new language gives him "joy" and that he always tries to make an effort, even with languages he doesn't yet know.

On being asked about his improved Hindi, the actor shared, "As for language, I would like to say that I think in Kannada, but after doing many interviews, I have developed a bit of Hindi as well. I have a great interest in learning every language, and I am happy about it because when we go to a place and speak there, we should not show disrespect to their language."

"In India, there are so many languages, so many lifestyles, and belief systems, but the core is the same. I try my best to make an effort to learn any language which I don't know," Shetty said in Hindi.

The trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled earlier this month.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film is scheduled to release on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.