'Kantara' row: Legal woes mount for Ranveer Singh over 'insult to tradition'

In a fresh row of legal troubles for Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, a first information report has been filed against him in the south Indian metropolis of Bengaluru in connection with his mimicry of actor Rishab Shetty's character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1.

According to the FIR, the basis for any criminal action in India, registered on January 28, Singh "allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the Daiva tradition".

The complainant also submitted that the act was "deliberate, intentional, and malicious, intended to outrage religious feelings... promoting enmity, hatred and disharmony between different groups".

The FIR has been registered under sections 196, 299, and 302 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the new Indian Penal Code.

What happened?

The incident took place at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year, where Ranveer Singh was seen praising Rishab Shetty for his performance in Kantara: Chapter 1 and imitating his character.

As videos went viral from the event, many social media users found the act disrespectful and insensitive, prompting an apology from the actor.

Taking to Instagram, Singh wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Kantara: Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.