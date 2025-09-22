  • search in Khaleej Times
'Kantara Chapter 1' trailer: Rishab Shetty returns as the fierce 'God's angel'

Written and directed by Shetty, the film has already built a lot of curiosity, with the trailer taking it a notch higher. It will release in theatres on October 2

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 12:59 PM

The trailer for Rishab Shetty's much-awaited 'Kantara Chapter 1' has been unveiled.

Film producer Hombale Films released the trailer, coinciding with the first day of the Indian festival of Navaratri.

The trailer opens with a focus on a child's character, who tries to understand the mystery behind the disappearance of his father. It further progresses to shed light on the backstory - "a legend."

In the trailer, a village is shown being tormented by a ruthless king, Kulashekara, when they are blessed with an angel of God to protect humankind.

With this, Rishab Shetty enters as the lead protagonist, fighting the enemies as he fearlessly takes a stand for the villagers. Amid a fierce clash with Kulashekara, the trailer also offers a glimpse into the blooming romance between Rishab and Rukmini.

The trailer concludes with a violent battle, set against the mystical struggle between nature and the supernatural.

Kantara Chapter 1 takes the audiences back to the roots of the story as shown in the first film, Kantara. The makers have also curated an extensive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people.

The sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45-50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Written and directed by Shetty, the film has already built a lot of curiosity, with the trailer taking a notch higher.

It is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, 2025, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali and English.