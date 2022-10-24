Kanika Kapoor, Armaan Malik and Harshdeep Kaur and more to perform at Winter Music Fest in Dubai

Initial reviews of the new album from critics were positive
Get your fill of Bollywood hits and more in Dubai at the upcoming Winter Music Fest, to be held in Dubai from November 18 to December 17.
Popular artists Kanika Kapoor, Lucky Ali, Armaan Malik, Rekha Bhardwaj, Harshdeep Kaur and Jasleen Royal will perform live at The Agenda, Dubai Media City, as part of Winter Music Fest.
Hitmakers Rekha Bhardwaj (Kabira) and Harshdeep Kaur (Zaalima) will kick off the festival on November 18. Armaan Malik, known for hits like Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar and Wajah Tum Ho, will take to the stage on November 25.
King of independent pop Lucky Ali, most famous for O Sanam and an array of Bollywood hits, will dazzle fans with his vocal stylings on December 3. Last but not least, the gorgeous Kanika Kapoor will belt out hits like Lovely, Baby Doll and more on December 17. Joining her is singer Jasleen Royal, known for songs like Ranjha and Love You Zindagi.
Tickets for the Winter Music Fest are available on Platinumlist.
