Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband after 4 years of marriage

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from businessman husband Gautam Hathiramani, bringing their four-year marriage to an end.

The singer shared the news through a statement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, confirming that the couple had decided to go their separate ways.

In her statement, Kanika requested privacy and understanding from her friends, family and followers as they navigate the separation.

"Dear friends and family, After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love, Kanika."

The singer, best known for songs such as 'Baby Doll' and 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan', has not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the separation.

Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani tied the knot on May 20, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in London.

The couple had reportedly been friends for several years before their relationship developed into marriage.

The announcement of their separation comes four years after the couple exchanged vows.

Kanika was previously married to Raj Chandok. The former couple separated in 2012.

She is a mom to three kids: Aayana, Samara and Yuvraj.