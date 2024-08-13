'Kanguva': Suriya, Bobby Deol's action packed trailer leaves fans intrigued

Movie is the sequel of body swap comedy 'Freaky Friday'
The much-awaited trailer of Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva is finally here.
Wishing the director Siruthai Siva on his birthday, Suriya took to X and dropped the trailer video along with a caption that read, "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here's our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!"
The trailer opens with an elderly woman saying, "Many mysteries lie scattered in this Island we live in..." She trails off. Subsequently, the trailer depicts Suriya and Bobby's characters as leaders of their respective tribes and warriors, suggesting a potential confrontation between them in the movie.
Towards the end of the video, there's a blurred visual of a tribal man seated on a horse approaching Suriya.
Recently, the movie makers released a lyrical video of the film's first song, Fire, on Suriya's 49th birthday.
Described by the makers as a "lion's roar and firestorm," the song matches Suriya's intense role. With powerful beats and striking visuals, it shows the wild and untamed spirit of the character, setting the tone for the epic journey that Kanguva promises to be.
The song is sung by B Praak and Pavithra Chari, with music by Devi Sri Prasad.
Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol.
The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.
