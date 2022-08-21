Kangana Ranaut to sue Filmfare despite being nominated for Best Actress Award

The Bollywood actor says she has been getting many invites from the magazine to attend their awards event

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare after she was getting invited to their awards night as she has been nominated for the Best Actress Award for 'Thalaivi.'

The 'Dhaakad' actress took to Instagram and shared a note explaining her decision.

“I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote on Instagram Story.

Kangana's role in A.L Vijay's 'Thalaivi' earned her a nomination in Best Actress in a Leading Role for this year's Filmfare Awards. Other nominations include Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, and Vidya Balan. Raj Arun, Kangana's co-star in 'Thalaivi' has also been nominated in Best Supporting Actor category. Neeta Lulla and Deepali Noor got a nomination in Best Costume Design category and Unifi Media earned a Best VFX nod, as per an Indian news portal.

Kangana, meanwhile, will mark her first solo directorial film with 'Emergency' in which she will be also be seen portraying the role of former Indian Prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Apart from her, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry in prominent roles, with the latter's role as Mrs Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayankar being announced recently. Kangana shared the first look poster of Mahima which she captioned, "Presenting @mahimachaudhry1 as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. #PupulJayakar Friend, Author & Confidante."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.