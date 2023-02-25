Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar over 'Selfiee' opening box office numbers

From music and stand-up comedy to art and culture, we bring you the best options for this weekend
Kangana Ranaut took a dig at producer Karan Johar on Friday, as his latest offering 'Selfiee' reportedly did not mint the expected amount of money on the first day.
Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana wrote in her first post, "Karan Johar movie Selfiee has hardly made 10 lakhs (Rs1 million) on the first day I don't see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me...''
On her second post, Kangana shared a news article. Reacting to the same, she wrote that she was looking for article on the failure of the movie, but she only found articles about how she may have influenced the same.
The final collection of the first day of 'Selfiee' is awaited.
Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is an official hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles.
