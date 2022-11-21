Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is 'single-handedly saving Hindi film industry'

Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and activities in town
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, praised actor Tabu for delivering back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and said," she is single-handedly saving the Hindi Film industry."
Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a note on her stories which reads, "Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2...And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s...single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry...her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable...I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work...such an inspiration."
Drishyam 2 minted Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day, becoming the second-highest first-day collection of a Hindi film in 2022.
Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on the other hand, collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office. The film also starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Tabu will be next seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's debut directorial film Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharmaa and Radhika Madan.
The film is all set to hit the big screen on January 12, 2023.
Apart from that, she will be also seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial Bholaa.
Kangana will be next seen in Tejas and in the period drama film Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film.
