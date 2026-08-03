Kangana Ranaut reacts to viral 'sorry Hrithik' trend: ‘Stop adding fuel to the fire’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has spoken out amid the online discussions, with many dragging the name of actor Hrithik Roshan in connection with her recent remarks.

Kangana, in her Instagram story, stated that she feels happy about Hrithik's current relationship with Saba Azad, adding that he should "condemn all those harassing and bullying" her on the internet.

"Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together, you are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this. Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner. Hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments," she wrote.

The reaction came on the heels of Hrithik Roshan's comment on a post shared by a social media influencer who stated that "the world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."

Taking to the comments section, the Krrish star wrote, "My friend, siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?"

Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing headlines lately over the remarks about the student protests.

"The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote.