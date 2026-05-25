‘She is not here to please you’: Kangana Ranaut defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes looks

Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a strongly worded Instagram Story, Kangana expressed admiration for Aishwarya while calling out critics of her Cannes fashion choices.

“Fashion and style are a self-expression, it is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude, no woman owes anything to anyone, Ash looks great!! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you’ve got?? She is not here to please you; she is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks,” Kangana wrote.

Alongside the message, Kangana shared a picture from Aishwarya’s Day 1 Cannes look, when she opted for Amit Aggarwal’s custom sculptural gown.

Aishwarya Rai made her much-awaited return to Cannes with a striking red carpet appearance. For the opening day, she chose a custom Amit Aggarwal ensemble.

For this year’s appearance, Amit Aggarwal designed “Luminara”, a couture creation centred around the idea of light in motion.

Structured wing-like extensions emerging from the shoulders evoked movement and propulsion, while contouring the body with architectural sharpness. Rendered in an abyss blue palette, the couture piece referenced cosmic depth and the infinite nature of light traveling through space.

For L'Oréal Paris’ annual “Lights On Women’s Worth” gala, Aishwarya chose a romantic blush pink ensemble by Sophie Couture.

Appearing on the French Riviera, the Cannes veteran embraced soft glamour in a custom baby pink gown featuring a heart-shaped fitted silk silhouette paired with a flowing chiffon cape and embellished floral detailing.

The couture creation featured a strapless corseted bodice crafted with delicate Fortuny pleating and asymmetrical ruching designed to accentuate the waistline. Swarovski crystal floral appliqué in shades of rose gold, copper and deep mauve cascaded elegantly from the bodice to the hips, adding texture and dimension to the pastel-toned outfit.

The dramatic gown was completed with a heavily draped satin-silk crepe skirt and a sheer floor-length chiffon cape extending into a soft trailing train, creating a sweeping red carpet effect.

In another standout moment, Aishwarya made a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble blending contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance.

Departing from conventional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette.

The defining element of the ensemble was a dramatic feathered cape framing her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train.

This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, reinforcing her enduring association with the international event and beauty brand L’Oréal Paris.