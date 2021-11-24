Kangana, Alia are among the best: Manisha Koirala on young Bollywood actors

While also making a comment on relationships going haywire in an age of app-based connections
Manisha Koirala, who has been active in films of late after successfully battling cancer, is all praise for many of today’s young Bollywood actors. In an interview with a news portal, she said Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt were undoubtedly among the best.
She also praised Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Manisha will be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, along with Kartik and Kriti Sanon. Manisha will also be seen in AR Rahman’s musical, 99 Songs this year, besides India Sweets and Spices, an American film by Geeta Malik. Last year, she featured in Maska, a Netflix original.
She also portrayed the role of Nargis in Rajkumar Hirani’s biography, Sanju, which was on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Manisha was also seen in Prasthanam, a political thriller in which she acted as Sanjay’s wife.
Earlier this month on National Cancer Awareness Day, Manisha shared pictures of her undergoing cancer treatment.
“On this National Cancer Awareness Day, I want to wish everyone who is going through this arduous journey of cancer treatment, a lot of love and success,” she wrote on Instagram. "I know the journey is tough, but you are tougher than that." I want to pay my respects to those who succumbed to it and celebrate it with those who conquered it. We need to spread the awareness on the disease and all the stories that are filled with hope need to be told and retold. Lets be kind to ourselves and to the world. I'd pray for everyones health and wellbeing.”
