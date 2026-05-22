Kamala Harris, Jimmy Kimmel react as Stephen Colbert ends 11-year run on 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert's 11-year run on CBS came to an end on Thursday night as he hosted the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The farewell episode brought strong reactions from fans, fellow late-night hosts and public figures. CBS has decided to retire the 33-year-old Late Show franchise instead of bringing in a new host.

Kamala Harris praised Colbert for his work and wrote, "Stephen Colbert has a talent for making people laugh and encouraging them to stay curious, stay engaged, and stay hopeful about the world around them. @StephenAtHome: Thank you for your voice, your creativity, and so many memorable conversations over the years. Cheers to you."

Stephen Colbert has a talent for making people laugh and encouraging them to stay curious, stay engaged, and stay hopeful about the world around them.@StephenAtHome: Thank you for your voice, your creativity, and so many memorable conversations over the years. Cheers to you. pic.twitter.com/etK8Izb7NY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 21, 2026

Conan O'Brien also shared a message for Colbert. He wrote, "Here's to Stephen Colbert, a man of great integrity and wit. Onward, friend, to bigger and better things."

Here's to Stephen Colbert, a man of great integrity and wit. Onward, friend, to bigger and better things. pic.twitter.com/FN6EkVv4UK — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) May 21, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel posted a picture with Colbert from the show's set and wrote, "Tonight we congratulate our friend Stephen @Colbert and his writers, staff and crew for eleven years of excellence. Watch Colbert's finale tonight, and then never watch CBS again."

Fans also shared emotional posts after the show ended. One fan wrote, "We LOVE YOU Stephen Colbert & I'm really gonna miss you and your show. Now I'm gonna have to start watching one of your buddies! Which one should I watch? Anyway, good luck to you and all your staff in whatever you do in the future."

Another fan wrote, "Still can't believe that the show has ended. So many emotions and memories are attached to the show. It hurts seeing it ending."

The final episode also saw several big names in attendance, including Paul McCartney, Jon Batiste, Bryan Cranston, Ryan Reynolds and Paul Rudd.

Other late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, either aired reruns or skipped their shows to keep attention on Colbert's farewell.

CBS had said the show was cancelled due to financial pressure in traditional broadcast television. However, Colbert and some critics had hinted at possible political reasons after his criticism of Paramount over a reported USD 16 million legal settlement involving Donald Trump.

After the show, Colbert is now set to focus on screenwriting. He is co-writing The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past with Peter Jackson, Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert first premiered in 2015 and became one of the most watched late-night talk shows in the United States.