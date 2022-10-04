Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

By PTI Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 9:15 AM

Superstar Kamal Haasan-fronted Tamil blockbuster Vikram is set to be screened at the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), the makers announced on Monday.

The high-octane action drama, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, will be shown in the Open Cinema category at the upcoming movie gala slated to take place from October 5-14.

According to a press note issued by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the Open Cinema category recognises "new and internationally acclaimed films that strike the perfect balance between popular and artistic cinema".

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram released theatrically on June 3.

The response to Vikram all over the world has been extremely overwhelming. The Busan International Film Fesitval is another feather in the film's cap and its selection is a win for the entire team.

Other international titles to be screened in the Open Cinema section are Kingdom 2: Far and Away (Japan), Diary of a Fleeting Affair (France), Even If This Love Disappears Tonight (Japan), Everything Everywhere All at Once (US), The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess (France/Belgium).

India's Max, Min and Meowzaki, directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, will also be screened in the category. The movie features Adil Hussain, Siddharth Menon, Mandira Bedi, Nasser M, Medha Shankar, Vidhatri Bandi, Nafisa Ali, Gitanjali Rao.