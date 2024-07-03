E-Paper

'Kalki 2898 AD': How Amitabh Bachchan transformed for his role

Several make-up artists have dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing the change

By ANI

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo by AFP)
Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM

Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:53 PM

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's turn as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD is receiving widespread praise.

Several make-up artists have dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing Bachchan's dramatic transformation for the role.


Da MakeUp Lab's official Instagram handle posted pictures of the actor, captioning them, "Behold the transformation of Amitabh Bachchan Sir into Ashwatthama: a timeless legend brought to life by a legendary actor."

A few days earlier, make-up artist Karandeep Singh also shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kalki 2898 AD.


He wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team of Kalki for a mind-blasting opening. We hope you all liked the look of Sir Amitabh Bachchan, designed by Preetisheel and set makeup executed by me. Here are some detailed shots of his look and behind the scenes."

