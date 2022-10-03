Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' to arrive in cinemas on December 9

By PTI Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 10:09 AM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 10:10 AM

Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, is slated to be released in theatres on December 9.

Headlined by Kajol, the film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges.

Kajol took to her official Twitter account on Monday to share the release date of Salaam Venky.

The upcoming movie is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Kajol was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. She is also set to make her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.