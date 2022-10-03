Kajol's 'Salaam Venky' to arrive in cinemas on December 9

The Bollywood actor shared the update on Instagram Story
Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, is slated to be released in theatres on December 9.
Headlined by Kajol, the film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges.
Kajol took to her official Twitter account on Monday to share the release date of Salaam Venky.
The upcoming movie is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.
Kajol was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. She is also set to make her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka.
The Bollywood actor shared the update on Instagram Story
The Bollywood actor shared a string of images on Instagram featuring his grandmother
Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and the entire star cast of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ensure this is one of Indian cinema's best offering
The all-day event will feature many fun-filled activities and an Onam Sadhya
Fans were left spellbound as the boys belted out their most popular tunes from the 90's
The American musician will perform at Etihad Park
Bollywood actor takes on shades of grey in new action thriller
Netizens thought it was yet another dig at Kris by the rapper