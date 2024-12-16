Kajol cherishes memories from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' as film clocks 23 years

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan. Photo: AFP

It's been 23 years since Karan Johar's directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released, and it remains a fan favourite.

Released in 2001, the family drama features stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

As the film completed 23 years on Saturday, Kajol took a stroll down memory lane and shared several pictures from the blockbuster.

"Life love and laughter. They just don't make em like they used to anymore. 23 years and some fabulous memories later ....#23yearsofk3g #k3g #memories," she captioned the post.

Johar also took to Instagram to share nostalgic pictures from the film's set, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the cast, crew, and most importantly, the audience for keeping the film's legacy alive over the years.

In his post, Johar reflected on the emotional journey of creating the film, calling it a "pinch me" moment.He wrote, "23 years!!! Phew...truly one of those pinch me moments - right now & even back then...being on set with these legends!! It was my second film as a director and I think I was immensely fortunate that this magnanimous cast and the entire crew put in so much faith in me to deliver khushi & gham in abundance!"Johar's tribute was not just a reflection on the past, but also a thank-you note to the millions of fans who have kept the spirit of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham alive.

He continued, "The biggest shout out goes to the audience...the fans...our family - who continue to watch our film and recite every dialogue, dance on every song and keep this film alive in its truest sense...THANK YOU!"